IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega has not signed a new deal with AEW yet.

AAA booker Konnan assumed this week that Omega has re-signed with AEW as he wanted to book Omega vs. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo at Sunday’s AAA Triplemania Monterrey event.

“Originally we were going to bring in Omega but he was still negotiating with AEW and he wasn’t sure if he was going to stay or not,” Konnan told Nick Hausman. “So, we couldn’t commit, and he didn’t want to come here until he signed. So, that was out the window, boom.”

Konnan continued, “I’m assuming [Omega has re-signed with AEW]. I never really asked him but there are plans for him in the future so I’m thinking he already signed. But, you know, he wasn’t sure if he was going to stay and WWE was talking to him. You know? So, we couldn’t get him to commit.”

Vikingo will instead headline Sunday’s AAA Triplemania Monterrey event in a Fatal 4 Way with AEW’s Swerve Strickland, Impact’s Rich Swann, and Komander. AAA is still hoping to book Omega vs. Vikingo at a future Triplemania event, in a rematch from their AEW Dynamite match on March 22, which Omega won.

Regarding Omega’s AEW status, it was noted by Dave Meltzer that Omega is under contract to the company, and the deal was extended because he was out for around nine months with injuries.

It’s believed that Omega is under contract until November or December, but no new deal has been signed. The deal was originally scheduled to expire in January before the injury time was added to it.

AEW President Tony Khan has been hoping to sign his Executive Vice Presidents, Omega and The Young Bucks, to long-term deals.

