WWE’s “Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair” documentary has received a Sports Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Long Documentary.

The documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and his career can be viewed on Peacock, looking at the ups & downs he has experienced.

The Sports Emmys announced this week that WWE’s doc on The Nature Boy is going up against some tough competition in Netflix’s “The Redeem Team” doc on USA Basketball and the Olympics, The History Channel’s “After Jackie” doc on Jackie Robinson, CNN’s “Citizen Ashe” film on Arthur Ashe, and Showtime’s “NYC Point Gods” film on legendary basketball players who roamed New York City’s playgrounds and high school gyms in the 1980s and 1990s.

This is WWE’s first-ever nomination for a Sports Emmy. Thee official WWE website congratulated the team behind the Flair project.

“WWE congratulates the entire team on the well-deserved nomination!,” they wrote.

The 44th Annual Sports Emmys will air live at 7pm ET on Monday, May 22 via watch.theemmys.tv and their apps. The 2023 Sports Emmys award ceremony will take place from The Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.

