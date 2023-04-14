Mickie James has officially relinquished the Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Title, and a new champion will be crowned at Rebellion on Sunday.

Impact previously announced that James would defend against Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace in a Triple Threat at Rebellion, but if James was unable to compete due to her injuries, then a new champion would be crowned with Purrazzo vs. Grace at Rebellion. James announced earlier this month that she has been dealing with a minor shoulder tear, three broken rib caps, and possibly a torn pectoral muscle, but she was still able to work the February and March TV tapings, but not the Multiverse United pay-per-view at the end of March.

Tonight’s Rebellion go-home edition of Impact closed with James giving a promo inside an empty arena. She officially relinquished the Knockouts World Title as she is not medically cleared to compete at Rebellion, noting that she has to do what’s best for business, the locker room, and the title.

While Purrazzo and Grace watched from a production area, James declared that their time is now. James left the title and her cowboy hat in the ring, and then left.

James was scheduled to defend against Grace at Impact Sacrifice in March, in a rematch from their Title vs. Career match in January at Hard To Kill, where James won the title. The Sacrifice match was nixed due to James’ injuries. She was also pulled from a Fatal 4 Way title defense at Multiverse United one week later. James held the strap for 90 recognized days in her fifth reign. Purrazzo and Grace will be looking to secure their third reign each on Sunday.

The 2023 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view is scheduled for this Sunday, April 16 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event will air on FITE, YouTube for international viewers, and via your local cable/satellite provider. Below is the updated card, along with related Impact clips:

Vacant Impact World Title Match

Kushida vs. Steve Maclin

Vacant Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace

Ultimate X for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey (c)

Triple Threat Elimination Match for the Impact X-Division Title

Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The Death Dollz vs. The Coven (c)

Hardcore War

Team Dreamer (Tommy Dreamer, Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemura, Killer Kelly, TBA) vs. Team Bully (Bully Ray, Kenny King, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, Masha Slamovich)

Last Rites Match

PCO vs. Eddie Edwards

The Design vs. Director of Authority Santino Marella, Dirty Dango and Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry

.@MickieJames will not be cleared to compete at #Rebellion. A NEW Knockouts World Champion will be crowned THIS SUNDAY in Toronto! Order #Rebellion on FITE: https://t.co/D6QCKFjJfM pic.twitter.com/49Y8FuGe8D — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 14, 2023

