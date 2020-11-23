The Undertaker’s “Final Farewell” is now scheduled to close tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

It was reported earlier that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was set to close the show. In an update, Fightful Select reports that there were more talks as showtime got closer, and the decision was made for Taker’s “Final Farewell” to be the final segment of the show.

Stay tuned for more from tonight’s show and join us for live coverage at this link.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.