The first WWE NXT premium live event of 2024 is now in the rear view mirror.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 took place on Sunday night at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, streaming live via the WWE Network on Peacock.

Throughout the broadcast, whenever The Rock was shown on WrestleMania-related graphics, most notably the WrestleMania Kickoff Press Event scheduled for Thursday in Las Vegas, NV., the crowd would loudly boo. WWE reportedly went to lengths to try and cover up the reaction by production.

All involved in the 2024 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament Finals were said to be a “little banged up” after their physical opening contest. Rope tightness was questioned following two scary-looking spots involving Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes during the bout.

The reaction behind-the-scenes to the WWE NXT Women’s Championship showdown involving Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez, and later Lola Vice, with interference at the end by Tatum Paxley, was said to be very positive. Vice’s performance in particular was put over backstage.

Apparently there was a good deal of secrecy surrounding the aftermath of the Trick Williams vs. Ilja Dragunov main event for the WWE NXT World Championship, with Carmelo Hayes finally turning on his longtime friend after he came up short in his attempt to capture the title. Rehearsals for the bout were said to be kept to those that were directly involved in putting it together.

Despite the way it looked on the broadcast, WWE NXT World Champion Ilja Dragunov is said to be okay following a scary-looking bump in the main event against Trick Williams. He was obviously busted open as well early in the match, which was clearly evident throughout the bout. Afterwards, the match was applauded by Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom.

There haven’t been any clear answers from those in-the-know behind-the-scenes to the cryptic “Three Faces” vignette that aired during the broadcast.

