Bayley made an appearance on The Bump to discuss a wide range of topics, including the new Women’s and Women’s World Titles in WWE that were revealed over the last week on Raw and SmackDown.

Rhea Ripley is now known as the Women’s World Champion, while Asuka is the Women’s Champion. Here are the highlights:

The significance of the new titles:

“They are beautiful,” Bayley said. “It’s sad to see the other ones go, but it’s definitely time for a change because the locker room has changed so much. The roster has grown so much. It’s kinda nice to see a brand new slate, you know? It reminds me of when they replaced the Divas Title and rebranded it to the Raw Women’s Title.”

The new titles motivating her:

“I’ve done pretty much everything, so this lights a fire in me — to want to see me raise those titles or to see IYO [SKY] raising one of those two titles.”

