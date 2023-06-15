Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about Jey Uso during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer praised Jey Uso for his work as part of The Bloodline storyline with Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

“I feel like his character comes off as the most unpredictable character in wrestling,” Prinze said. “I’ve been thinking about this guy a lot. Everything he does, from his entrance [to] the way he rubs his hands together [to] the way his eyes dart back and forth looking at everybody in the ring.” “[Jey is] such a firework,” Prinze said. “You don’t know if it’s going to go off or not, you don’t know what colors are going to come out.”

