Shayna Baszler made an appearance on WWE’s The Bump to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, Baszler talked about how the rest of the women’s division in WWE needs more friends as she and Ronda Rousey are looking to elevate the Women’s Tag Team Division in WWE while they’re the champions.

“I want the same thing she [Ronda] wants. We want to put more women on the scene. There’s are important. They’re titles, we’re champions. It’s long enough that it’s happened where it’s like, ‘Oh man, a PPV’s coming up, I better find someone in the locker room to team up with. Like, get some friends! Be a team! Ronda and I have been friends for 10 years. Why is it not looked down on that everyone in the locker room only suddenly wants to work with someone when it’s a pay per view opportunity? That’s so opportunistic. We want to put these at the forefront. I think it gets looked past the work that I did when I held these the first time. Worked all three shows. I’m pretty sure we defended these more than anyone had in the past up to that point. But, you know, all everyone talks about is Bayley’s reign with these titles and blah-blah-blah-blah-blah. Like, I’ve done some work with these too, and it’s not stopping. We immediately defended, we immediately went after the NXT Tag Champions. There’s no break in the storm that we’re causing,” she said.