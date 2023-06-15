CM Punk will team with FTR to face Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe on this Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision from Chicago, IL.

This will be Punk’s return since the situation at AEW All Out, where he got into a backstage brawl with The Elite.

Wade Keller hinted on a recent PWTorch VIP audio show that there is apparently another damaging story that will drop before the Collision premiere episode.

Keller stated, “I am under the impression between now and Saturday, there’s going to be something that comes out that media wise that is not gonna help matters, probably. I don’t mean to be cryptic but I haven’t heard the details or seen enough to say much but yea, I just don’t know. I just think it’s gonna be one of those weeks, I’ll put it that way…From what I’m hearing behind the scenes in AEW, it’s just gonna be one of those weeks.”

UPDATE: Click here for details on Punk’s controversial interview to be released this week.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co