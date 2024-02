Becky Lynch made an appearance on Submission Radio to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the top WWE star thinks UFC megastar Conor McGregor could make the jump from MMA to WWE.

“I think it’s very possible,” Lynch said before adding “I believe he’s inspired by the WWE.”

Lynch is slated to challenge WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40 after winning the Women’s Elimination Chamber match this past Saturday.

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)