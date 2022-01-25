RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has responded to reports on Ronda Rousey possibly returning to WWE.

As we’ve noted, Rousey is rumored to return to WWE in the near future. She has been away since working the WrestleMania 35 main event with Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in 2019. You can click here for the latest backstage update on Rousey and WWE.

In an update, Lynch took to Twitter and responded to a tweet on Rousey possibly returning to the WWE ring soon. She taunted Rousey with the RAW Women’s Title.

“Was wondering if you’d show up again. I’ve still got her and she’s doing great [kiss face emoji],” Lynch wrote with a photo of her holding the title up.

It was reported a while back that WWE wanted to do a singles match between Lynch and Rousey, but there’s no word on if that is still something we might see when Rousey makes her return.

You can see Lynch’s full tweet below:

Was wondering if you’d show up again. I’ve still got her and she’s doing great😘 https://t.co/71meimu8Ns pic.twitter.com/Xy0IMfGUoY — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 25, 2022

