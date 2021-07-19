Bianca Belair got the chance to work with Bayley with the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title on the line over the past few months.

Belair retained the title over Bayley at WrestleMania: Backlash and then at Hell in a Cell. They were supposed to work a third match at Money in the Bank, but Bayley suffered a torn ACL.

Belair discussed her rivalry with Bayley while doing an interview with Sports Illustrated.

“It meant everything for me to work with Bayley,” Belair says. “She’s been there every step of the way for me until now. She gave me momentum going into the Royal Rumble, we came full circle after WrestleMania, and she helped show the SmackDown universe who I am. She brought out a whole new side of me at Hell in a Cell. We found out for sure that we were having that match in the cell on the Friday two days before the show,” Belair says. “We were still able to make something special, and that shows how great Bayley is and how great we are together. When you’re in the ring with Bayley, it’s different. You have this full confidence that things are always going to go well. Fighting Bayley after winning the title at WrestleMania was perfect. I’ve been very fortunate to work with her. She has contributed to so much of my success. She’s made me better, and I’m going to carry that forward and carry that through.”

Belair also put over Bayley for being a locker room leader.