WWE superstar Bianca Belair recently joined ROAR Around The Ring for an in-depth conversation about her career, which included the EST giving her thoughts on former multi-time women’s champion Charlotte Flair going down with a massive injury, one that will keep The Queen on the shelf for many months. Highlights from the interview are below.

Calls Charlotte’s injury a huge blow to the roster:

It is a huge blow. Charlotte Flair has been such a vital part of our women’s roster. She’s created so much history. She’s a legend. I’m not even gonna say a legend in the making. With the accolades that she has, she’s a legend. It’s really hard knowing that we’ve lost someone like Charlotte Flair right now for nine months. Me selfishly, we all know I’ve always looked up to Charlotte Flair, I’ve always wanted to have a dream match against her, with her, it doesn’t matter as long as I can be in the ring with her. But it does open up an opportunity for someone else, and that’s just the way this business is. I always say, you gotta stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. You never know when your opportunity’s gonna come, whether it’s your time, whether it’s another spot that opens up. So we’ll have to see who steps up. At the end of the day, we’re all fighting for a spot at WrestleMania. So I’m even looking for my path to WrestleMania, ‘Am I gonna be on WrestleMania this year?’ So it’s very unfortunate, but it’s a spot that’s opened up for someone to shine.

On who could fill Charlotte’s spot:

Anyone and everyone. Our roster is so deep, especially right now. I love how talented and deep our roster is. Especially on the SmackDown side, I feel like we have Michin, I feel like she’s stepping her game up. She’s coming back with a vengeance after Damage CTRL just took her out. On the Raw side, you have Raquel. I feel like she’s been showing up and showing out lately. Zoey [Stark]. It’s just so many women that can fill that spot

