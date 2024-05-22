NXT Underground is returning at NXT Battleground.

And it’s only fitting, with the show being held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, which was a taped show, it was announced that Shayna Baszler will go one-on-one against Lola Vice in the second-ever women’s NXT Underground match at the upcoming NXT premium live event.

NXT G.M. Ava announced the match on the 5/21 show for the upcoming PLE on 6/9.

Also added to the show is Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey for the NXT North American Championship, as well as the following:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. TBA

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend vs. Jaida Parker vs. Fallon Henley vs. 2 TBD