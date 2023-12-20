AEW has abandoned a recent trademark filing.

We previously reported how the promotion was attempting to trademark the term ‘East West Express’ for merchandising purposes, but that is no longer the case.

OFFICIAL USPTO NOTICE OF ABANDONMENT

TRADEMARK APPLICATION EXPRESSLY ABANDONED

U.S. Application Serial No. 98285813

Mark: EAST WEST EXPRESS (STANDARD CHARACTER MARK)

Owner: All Elite Wrestling, LLC

Docket/Reference No.

Issue Date: December 18, 2023

On December 15, 2023, you filed a request to expressly abandon your application. Your application is now abandoned and we will take no further action on it.

For questions about this notice, contact the Trademark Assistance Center at 1-800-786-9199 (select option 1) or at [email protected].

View this notice and other documents for this application online in the Trademark Status and Document Retrieval (TSDR) database.