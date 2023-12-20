AEW will have another overrun.

Tony Khan revealed this evening on social media that tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite will have a five minute overrun.

Because of your amazing support. Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite will be presented on TBS with 5 minutes overrun TOMORROW! It’s been a great week for AEW, last Wednesday Dynamite was the #1 show on cable + one of our best shows ever on #AEWCollision! AEW fans, how are you feeling?

This is the second time in two weeks that Dynamite will have an overrun. It has been helpful for additional ratings as well as giving the program enough time for the ongoing Continental Classic tournament.