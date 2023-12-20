WWE NXT Results 12/19/23

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

Quick shoving contest. Henley applies a waist lock. Stratton decks Henley with a back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Henley rolls Stratton over for a two count. Henley makes Stratton sit down on the canvas. Stratton avoids a low dropkick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Stratton kicks Henley in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Henley. Henley with a back elbow smash. Henley with a running single leg dropkick. Stratton gets Henley trapped in the ring skirt. Henley rocks Stratton with a forearm smash. Henley slams Stratton’s head on the ring apron. Henley with a running back elbow smash. Stratton sends Henley crashing to the outside. Stratton slams Henley’s head on the apron. Stratton rolls Henley back into the ring. Stratton repeatedly slams Henley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Stratton whips Henley into the turnbuckles. Stratton with a corner clothesline.

Stratton puts her knee on the back of Henley’s neck. Stratton with a Running Hip Attack for a two count. Stratton toys around with Henley. Stratton kicks Henley in the chest. Forearm Exchange. Stratton sends Henley to the corner. Henley side steps Stratton into the turnbuckles. Henley transitions into a corner mount. Stratton goes for a PowerBomb, but Henley counters with a Hurricanrana. Henley with a big right hand. Henley ducks a clothesline from Stratton. Stratton drops Henley with The Spinebuster for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Henley connects with The Sunset Flip to pickup the victory. After the match, Stratton attacks Henley from behind. Stratton repeatedly slams Henley’s head on the announce table. Stratton throws Henley into the ringside barricade. Stratton starts dragging Henley to the backstage area. Stratton attacks Henley with a mop. Stratton pours trash all over Henley.

Winner: Fallon Henley via Pinfall

– Trick Williams gives Carmelo Hayes his flowers for his big victory on SmackDown. He looked like money. Melo wants to apologize for accidentally hitting Trick with the title last week. Ilja Dragunov got so frustrated. Trick says that accidents happen. Trick ask Melo if he really knows who attacked him. Melo doesn’t know, but the only person that can hit him that hard is Dragunov. Melo says that the NXT Title Match at New Years Evil should be a Triple Threat Match. Trick won the Iron Survivor Challenge so he could get this opportunity. It’s not a big deal according to Melo. Trick has to prove that he can win by himself. It’s time to whoop that trick.

Ilja Dragunov & Ridge Holland Segment

Ilja Dragunov: I don’t know how I got caught up into this Melo and Trick saga. It almost feels like I’m the third wheel in some bad romance movie. This is not what I had in my 2023 bingo card. But what I did have was moving to America and becoming the NXT Champion. This year I showed the entire world who Ilja Dragunov really is. A human, who uses his body as a weapon. A human that sacrifices himself. A human, who puts every single gram of himself in the ring, just because this championship deserves it. In 2023, I was taught, in an unpopular way, a very important lesson. In defeat, the fastest rises to the top.

Ridge Holland: Ilja, I’m not out here to cause any problems. I’m not here to cause any issues, okay? For the past couple of weeks, I’ve been struggling in here. I need to figure out who I am. I need to figure out where I’m going. I need to rewrite my story. So, here I am. Ridge Holland is back in NXT.

Ilja Dragunov: Welcome back, Ridge, but what do you want here?

Ridge Holland: Ilja, I know what it’s like to be perceived in a certain way. I know what it’s like to be weigh down by a stigma. You know, like, the situation with Trick and Melo, fingers pointing at you at every direction. Listen, my career up till this point has been a series of unfortunate events. One step forward, ten steps back. Accidents after injury. Injury after accident. And I’m here to prove myself. I’m here to redeem myself, Ilja. And you can help me. Not only help me find myself, not only help me find redemption, but earn it. You see, because I need to prove to myself that I’m the type of man who belongs in the main event. And that, right there, that NXT Championship, that makes you the measuring stick.

Ilja Dragunov: Ridge, are you really asking for a title shot?

Ridge Holland: Ilja, I have too much respect for you, and too much respect for this place, just to walk in here, kiss ass, and asking for anything, even a title shot. I need to prove myself. And I’m here to tell everybody, back there, that I will run through every single one of them, until you and I have this moment, once more. Listen to me, Ilja, it’s going to happen, it’s inevitable. It will be my honor. This is the first chapter in the redemption of Ridge Holland.

Ilja Dragunov: Ridge, I’m tired. I’m so tired of people getting in my face. I’m tired of people threatening me, people questioning my integrity. I promise to bring unlimited passion as champion. So, you want a chance for redemption, right? You want to know where you stand. You don’t need to wait, because you’ll find out where you stand, tonight.

– Trick Williams is livid that Ilja Dragunov is giving Ridge Holland a title shot. Dragunov reminds Trick that the champion has the right to fight any challenger he wants. It’s not the other way around. Trick says that Dragunov will no longer be champion at New Years Evil.

Second Match: Lexis King vs. Dion Lennox In A First Round Match In The 2023 Men’s Breakout Tournament

King wants Lennox to shake his hand. King kicks Lennox in the gut. King with a knife edge chop. King applies a side headlock. King punches Lennox in the jaw. King rams Lennox’s face across the top strand. King with a corner clothesline/chop combination. King is choking Lennox with his boot. Lennox with forearm shivers. King drives his knee into the midsection of Lennox. King hammers down on the back of Lennox’s neck. King whips Lennox across the ring. King with The Kitchen Sink. King repeatedly kicks Lennox in the back.

King toys around with Lennox. King with clubbing mid-kicks. Lennox is throwing haymakers at King. King reverses out of the irish whip from Lennox. King goes for The Kitchen Sink, but Lennox rolls him over for a two count. Lennox ducks a clothesline from King. Lennox with two shoulder tackles. Lennox dropkicks King. Lennox bodyslams King. Lennox with The Stinger Splash. Lennox with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. King grabs the contract. Lennox slams King’s head on the ring apron. King drives Lennox shoulder first into the steel ring post. King connects with The Coronation to pickup the victory. After the match, King runs away from Trey Bearhill.

Winner: Lexis King via Pinfall

– Eddy Thorpe Vignette. Thorpe has challenged DIJAK to an NXT Underground Match.

Third Match: Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail vs. Kianna James & Izzi Dame

Thea Hail and Izzi Dame will start things off. Hail drop steps into a side headlock. Dame whips Hail across the ring. Hail with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Hail gets distracted by Riley Osborne. Dame rocks Hail with a forearm smash. Dame taunts Jayne. Hail applies The Sleeper Hold. Jayne tags herself in. Dame sends Hail back first into the canvas. Jayne delivers a chop block. Jayne kicks Dame in the back. Jayne SuperKicks Dame for a two count. Jayne taunts James. Jayne unloads two knife edge chops. Dame launches Jayne to the corner. Jayne side steps Dame into the turnbuckles. Jayne with a Running Hip Attack. Jayne knocks James off the ring apron. Jayne with a cradle rollup for a one count. Jayne ducks a clothesline from Dame. Jayne with another rollup for a two count. Jayne kicks Dame in the gut. Dame reverses out of the irish whip from Jayne. Dame clotheslines Jayne. Dame tags in James.

James stomps on Jayne’s chest. James with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. James with a Running Boot for a two count. James sends Jayne to the corner. James with a straight right hand. James repeatedly stomps on Jayne’s chest. James tags in Dame. James with a Corner Spear. Dame drops Jayne with The Flapjack for a two count. Dame applies a chin bar. Jayne rolls Dame over for a two count. Jayne with a forearm smash. Dame goes for a Bodyslam, but Jayne lands back on her feet. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Dame tags in James. James stops Jayne in her tracks. Jayne tags in Hail. Haill with two flying polish hammers. Hail with a running back elbow smash. Hail follows that with The Exploder Suplex. Hail with a SomerSault Senton. Hail with a Springboard Back Senton Splash. James responds with a throat punch. James goes for a Bodyslam, but Hail lands back on her feet. Dame made the blind tag. Hail gets James trapped in The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Dame connects with The Big Boot to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kiana James & Izzi Dame via Pinfall

– Roxanne Perez slaps Arianna Grace in the Women’s Locker Room.

– Chase University challenges OTM to an All Or Nothing Match.

Fourth Match: Dragon Lee (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey w/No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Joe Coffey w/Gallus In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Lee punches Coffey. Lee ducks a clothesline from Dempsey. Lee shoves Dempsey into Coffey. Lee rolls Dempsey over for a one count. Lee reverses out of the irish whip from Dempsey. Dempsey launches Lee over the top rope. Lee kicks Dempsey in the face. Lee with a Slingshot Hurricanrana into the top turnbuckle pad. Coffey attacks Lee from behind. Dempsey with a double boot. Coffey with Two Pendulum BackBreakers. Coffey goes for a Twisting Elbow Drop, but Dempsey ducks out of the way. Standing Switch Exchange. Coffey headbutts the back of Dempsey. Coffey punches Lee. Lee kicks Dempsey in the face. Gallus trips Lee from the outside. The referee has ejected Gallus from the ringside area. Lee with a Snap German Suplex. Lee SuperKicks Coffey for a two count. Dempsey with a GutWrench Suplex. Coffey and Dempsey get into a shoving contest. Double Back Elbow to Lee. Dempsey with a throat thrust to Coffey. Dempsey with The Butterfly Suplex. Dempsey applies an arm-bar. Dempsey brings Lee down to the mat. Dempsey hammers down on Lee’s ribs. Dempsey starts bending Lee’s fingers. Dempsey with a double arm-bar/single leg crab combination. Coffey breaks up the submission hold.

Coffey repeatedly stomps on Dempsey’s chest. Coffey whips Lee across the ring. Lee goes for a Sunset Flip, but Coffey counters with The Boston Crab. Dempsey adds The Guillotine Choke. Coffey responds with a Sleeper Hold. Lee transitions into The Dragon Sleeper. Coffey with a Swinging Full Nelson Lock. Lee kicks Dempsey in the ribs. Lee rolls Coffey over for a two count. Dempsey blasts Lee with The PK. Dempsey with a knee lift to Coffey. Dempsey uppercuts Lee. Dempsey with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Dempsey sends Lee to the corner. Dempsey with a Running Uppercut. Dempsey applies the cravate. Lee with a deep arm-drag. Dempsey kicks Lee in the face. Dempsey whips Lee into the turnbuckles. Dempsey with a running back elbow smash. Dempsey puts Lee on the top turnbuckle. Dempsey knocks Coffey off the apron. Dempsey goes for The SuperPlex, but Coffey counters with The Tower Of Doom. Lee avoids the double clothesline. Lee with a Hurricanrana to Coffey. Lee ducks a clothesline from Dempsey. Lee scores the forearm knockdown. Lee with a Corner Clothesline. Lee sweeps out the legs of Coffey. Combination Cabron. Lee with Two Shibata Dropkicks. Lee hooks both legs for a two count. Lee punches Coffey. Lee with Two Desperation Boots. Lee goes for a Double Blockbuster, but Coffey and Dempsey counters with a Double Vertical Suplex. Coffey goes into the lateral press for a two count.

Dempsey uppercuts Coffey. Forearm Exchange. Coffey decks Dempsey with a back elbow smash. Coffey goes for a Double Jump Crossbody Block, but Dempsey counters with an uppercut in mid-air. Dempsey goes for a German Suplex, but Coffey holds onto the middle rope. Coffey with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Uppercut Exchange. Lee with two haymakers. Lee kicks Demspey in the gut. Lee with a Spinning DDT/Dropkick Combination. Coffey with a Pop Up Uppercut. Coffey delivers The Glasgow Sendoff for a two count. Coffey puts Lee on the top turnbuckle. Coffey is lighting up Lee’s chest. Lee gets Coffey tied up in the tree of woe. Lee with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Lee lands The Suicide Dive. Lee with a Running Pump Knee Strike for a two count. Dempsey uppercuts Lee in mid-air. Second Forearm Exchange. Coffey with a Suicide Dive of his own. Coffey rolls Lee back into the ring. Joe Gacy drags Coffey under the ring. Lee with a Pop Up SuperKick to Dempsey. Dempsey hits The Bridging Fallaway Slam for a two count. Dempsey goes for a German Suplex, but Lee lands back on his feet. Lee ducks a clothesline from Dempsey. Lee connects with Operation Dragon to pickup the victory. After the match, No Quarter Catch Crew gangs up on Lee. The LWO storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Still WWE NXT North American Champion, Dragon Lee via Pinfall

– Cora Jade says that she’s here to save this division. She took over Karmen Petrovic’s locker. Gigi Dolin tells Petrovic to keep her head up and the only way to deal with Jade is inside the ring.

Fifth Match: Tavion Heights vs. Luca Crusifino In A First Round Match In The 2023 Men’s Breakout Tournament

Heights with a single leg takedown for a one count. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hammerlock Exchange. Crusifino decks Heights with a back elbow smash. Heights applies The Bear Hug. Crusifino rocks Heights with a forearm smash. Heights sends Crusifino across the ring. Heights with an Inside Out Suplex for a two count. Heights applies a side headlock. Crusifino blocks The O’Connor Roll. Crusifino stomps on the right foot of Heights. Crusifino with another back elbow smash. Crusifino with a straight right hand. Crusifino dropkicks the left knee of Heights. Crusifino tees off on Heights.

Crusifino drops Heights with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Crusifino whips Heights across the ring. Crusifino turns a Hip Toss into a NeckBreaker for a two count. Crusifino with two haymakers. Crusifino slams Height’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Crusifino goes for a Hip Toss, but Heights counters with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Heights with two haymakers. Heights clotheslines Crusifino. Heights with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Heights blocks a boot from Crusifino. Heights with a Leg Trap Suplex. Heights connects with The Spinning Side Belly to Belly Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tavion Heights via Pinfall

– Blair Davenport Vignette.

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Meta Four. They’re in the holiday spirits. Noam Dar has accepted Josh Briggs challenge.

Sixth Match: Nikkita Lyons vs. Tatum Paxley

Lyons is playing mind games with Paxley. Lyons with a low enzuigiri. Paxley regroups on the outside. Lyons with a straight right hand. Paxley slams the left hand of Lyons against the steel ring steps. Paxley viciously attacks the left hand of Lyons. Following a snap mare takeover, Paxley with a running forearm smash. Paxley rolls Lyons over for a two count. Lyons with an inside cradle for a two count. Paxley kicks Lyons in the gut.

Paxley is picking Lyons apart. Paxley with a Leaping Elbow Drop for a two count. Paxley works on her joint manipulation game. Lyons rolls Paxley over for a two count. Lyons with a Boot. Lyons with a drop toe hold. Lyons follows that with Two Mid-Kicks. Lyons with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Lyons drops her weight on Paxley’s chest. Lyons with a Release German Suplex. Lyons with a Spinning Roundhouse Kick. Lyons connects with The Splitting Leg Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: Nikkita Lyons via Pinfall

– Fallon Henley tells Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen that she has unfinished business with Tiffany Stratton. Briggs is planning on finishing 2023 as the Heritage Cup Champion. Briggs tells Jensen that he needs to ride solo next week.

Seventh Match: Gallus w/Joe Coffey vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

Mark Coffey and Hank Walker will start things off. Walker drops Coffey with a shoulder tackle. Walker applies an arm-bar. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Wolfgang applies a side headlock. Walker whips Wolfgang across the ring. Wolfgang runs into Walker. Wolfgang reverses out of the irish whip from Walker. Walker with a running shoulder tackle. Walker with a Running Senton Splash for a one count. Walker tags in Ledger. Ledger applies a wrist lock. Wolfgang with a straight right hand. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Ledger with a deep arm-drag. Ledger applies a wrist lock. Ledger with two shoulder tackles. Coffey answers with a forearm smash. Ledger dives over Coffey. Ledger with a diving back elbow smash. Ledger sends Coffey to the corner. Ledger with The Stinger Splash. Walker tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Elbow Knockdown to Wolfgang. Walker and Ledger clotheslines Wolfgang over the top rope.

Walker with a side headlock takeover. Coffey whips Walker across the ring. Coffey drops down on the canvas. Wolfgang trips Walker from the outside. Coffey with a running knee lift that sends Walker to the outside. Wolfgang sends Walker shoulder first into the steel ring post. Wolfgang hammers down on the left shoulder of Walker. Wolfgang applies an arm-bar. Walker with two haymakers. Ledger gets distracted by Coffey. Wolfgang whips Walker into the turnbuckles. Wolfgang with a corner clothesline. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Gallus gangs up on Walker. Coffey goes into the lateral press for a one count. Coffey stomps on Walker’s chest. Coffey with the irish whip. Walker decks Coffey with a back elbow smash. Walker is displaying his fighting spirit. Coffey rocks Walker with a forearm smash. Walker delivers The Pounce. Coffey stops Walker in his tracks. Walker uses his feet to create separation. Walker goes for the tag, but Ledger wasn’t holding the tag rope. The referee admonishes Ledger. Coffey connects with The Step Up Enzuigiri to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gallus via Pinfall

– DIJAK Vignette.

– Tiffany Stratton calls Fallon Henley a servant. She challenges Henley to a match at New Years Evil. If Stratton Wins, Henley will become her servant.

– Next week, we’ll have the semi-finals of the 2023 Men’s Breakout Tournament. Cora Jade will collide with Karmen Petrovic. Plus, Noam Dar vs. Josh Briggs For The WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship.

Eight Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Ridge Holland

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dragunov applies a side headlock. Holland whips Dragunov across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Holland drops Dragunov with a shoulder tackle. Dragunov with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Holland. Dragunov ducks a clothesline from Holland. Holland with The Western Lariat. Holland goes for a Bodyslam, but Dragunov lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Dragunov with hammers down on the back of Holland’s neck. Dragunov delivers The Constantine Special. Machine Gun Chops. Holland HeadButts Dragunov. Dragunov blocks The Pump Kick. Dragunov HeadButts Holland. Dragunov goes for a PowerBomb, but Holland blocks it. Holland with The Alabama Slam. Dragunov kicks Holland in the chest. Dragunov with a Flying Boot. Dragunov with Two German Suplex’s.

Dragunov chops the back of Holland’s neck. Holland rocks Dragunov with a forearm smash. Dragunov with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dragunov with a Release German Suplex. Dragunov kicks the back of Holland’s head. Chop Exchange. Dragunov with a forearm across the back of Holland’s neck. Dragunov with a low dropkick. Dragunov with a falling punch. Dragunov applies The Bulldog Choke. Dragunov kicks Holland in the face. Dragunov with a running forearm smash. Holland sends Dragunov across the ring. Dragunov with a Soaring Boot. Dragunov with a Senton Splash for a two count. Holland goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Dragunov blocks it. Dragunov with The Gotch Lift Suplex. Dragunov repeatedly kicks Holland in the face. Dragunov is lighting up Holland’s chest. Holland with a forearm smash. Holland slams Dragunov’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Holland slaps Dragunov in the back. Holland with a Falling Lariat. Holland with two corner clotheslines. Holland follows that with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Dragunov with repeated back elbow smashes. Dragunov goes for The Constantine Special, but Holland counters with a Running Knee Strike. Holland teases The Beats Of The Bodhran. Dragunov hammers down on the back of Holland’s neck. Holland goes for a Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Dragunov counters with a DDT. Holland goes for The Alabama Slam, but Dragunov rolls him over for a two count. Dragunov lands The H-Bomb. Dragunov goes for a PowerBomb, but Holland counters with a Back Body Drop. Dragunov with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Holland responds with The Pump Kick for a two count. Dragunov blocks The Deadlift Suplex. Dragunov with repeated headbutts. Holland drills Dragunov with a Modified Brainbuster. The referee had to call off the match. After the match, we see Dragunov being put on a stretcher as the show goes off the air.

Match Result: No-Contest

