“The Smashing Machine” might be coming sooner than originally planned.

The new major motion picture featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson portraying MMA legend and former UFC and PRIDE FC fighter “The Smashing Machine” Mark Kerr is looking for a quick turnaround.

According to industry reports, the new Mark Kerr biopic is expected to be released in December of this year.

Production on the film began earlier this month, and is expected to continue until late August.

On Tuesday, A24 released a special first look at The Rock as Mark Kerr from the film. For those who missed it, check it out by clicking here.