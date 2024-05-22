Expect some “really cool things” at this year’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view.

Ahead of the big event this weekend in Las Vegas, AEW President Tony Khan appeared on The Rocker Morning Show and promised “really cool things” for the show.

“Well it’s going to be a great show, this Sunday it’s the five-year anniversary show of AEW. Its going to be a great PPV. You’re not gonna want to miss this one, it’s going to be an awesome, it represents the five year anniversary for us. We’re back where we began, at the MGM Grand. It’s a great time to be an AEW fan. It’s a great time to jump in. If you haven’t watched AEW and you haven’t watched in a while, there’s a lot of cool stuff happening right now.”



“Having every Wednesday night on TBS at 8 pm and having every Friday and Saturday on TNT, that’s pretty special. But this 5-year anniversary show is the biggest milestone we’ve ever hit and we’re gonna do it in a very special way. I’ve got a lot of really cool things planned and I promise it’s gonna be a classic show. You’re gonna love it this Sunday.”

Additionally, Khan was asked what his hope is for this sport and what he wants to accomplish with AEW.

“It’s a great question. I think it is a very exciting time to be a wrestling fan. I agree with you. I think for us, I want to keep expanding and growing. When we launched and came back, we were only on TNT and it was so cool that we were able to expand and then go to TBS. Then we grew our programming. We started with one show 2 hours a week. Now we do 3 shows…Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and we do 5 hours a week. We’ve more than doubled our programming and I want to keep growing and keep expanding. Last year we hit our biggest milestone ever with over 80,000 tickets sold. 81,035 tickets sold to be exact at Wembley Stadium in London. It’s the world record for pro wrestling attendance. It’s one of the biggest crowds ever and it is the biggest paid crowd ever in pro wrestling. It’s pretty amazing and it’s for a company that was not even 5 years old yet.”

Check out the complete interview at WRKR.com. H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.