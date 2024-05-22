WWE taped a pair of matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to the live episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour episode of the WWE on USA Network red brand program, two matches took place in Greensboro, N.C. for the weekly WWE Main Event program.

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results of the pair of bouts taped prior to Raw for this week’s Main Event.

WWE MAIN EVENT TAPING RESULTS (Air Date: 5/20/2024) * Kiana James defeated Natalya



* The Authors Of Pain (Akam and Rezar) defeated The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed)

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and via a two-week delay on Peacock.