– Bianca Belair won the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match at Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event to become the new #1 contender for the Raw Women’s Title and earn the right to challenge Becky Lynch for it at WrestleMania 38.

WWE’s YouTube channel released this video of an emotional Belair talking about the upcoming match:

– Naomi and Ronda Rousey teamed up together at the Elimination Chamber where they beat Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. The stipulation was Rousey had to have one hand tied behind her back. Rousey will challenge Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 38.

Here’s a video of Naomi and Rousey talking about the win: