AEW has announced four matchups for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be the programs 100th episode and will feature top stars in action like The Elite, Hikaru Shida, Sammy Guevara, Jeff Jarrett and more. Check out the card below.

-Jeff Jarrett & Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia Opening Round Blind Eliminator Tournament

-Brian Cage & Big Bill vs. Matt Sydal & Trent Opening Round Blind Eliminator Tournament

-The Hung Bucks (Adam Page & Young Bucks) vs. Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno)

-Hikaru Shida vs. Marina Shafir