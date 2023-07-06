AEW has announced an early lineup for the July 12th episode of Dynamite, which will feature the in-ring debut of Nick Wayne and more action from the Owen Hart Memorial and Blind Eliminator tournament. Check out the card below.

-MJF & Adam Cole vs. Brian Cage & Big Bill or Matt Sydal & Trent Blind Eliminator tournament

-Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Jeff Jarrett & Matt Hardy or Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara

-Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue Semifinals of the Owen Hart Tournament

-Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland

-Chris Jericho vs. Komander