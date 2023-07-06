AEW has announced an early lineup for the July 12th episode of Dynamite, which will feature the in-ring debut of Nick Wayne and more action from the Owen Hart Memorial and Blind Eliminator tournament. Check out the card below.
-MJF & Adam Cole vs. Brian Cage & Big Bill or Matt Sydal & Trent Blind Eliminator tournament
-Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Jeff Jarrett & Matt Hardy or Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara
-Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue Semifinals of the Owen Hart Tournament
-Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland
-Chris Jericho vs. Komander
AEW Dynamite next week #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/ZV0YnSQcru
— AEW🏆Jamie Hayter 🏆💙Skye Blue💙🏆✂The Acclaimed✂ (@JaxIrvin) July 6, 2023