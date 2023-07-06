The July 7 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. This will air as the 100th episode of Rampage. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Fallon McMillan:

* Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia defeated Jeff Jarrett and Matt Hardy in a first round match in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament. Hardy pinned Guevara after some confusion on both teams and heat between Hardy, Jarrett and his crew. After the match, Jarrett and his stablemates attacked Hardy until Isiah Kassidy made the save, but he was also beat down. Karen Jarrett grabbed the guitar to hit Hardy but Ethan Page stopped her

* Hikaru Shida defeated Marina Shafir

* Big Bill and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Trent Beretta and Matt Sydal in a first round match in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

* The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, John Silver) defeated The Elite (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Adam Page) in the main event. The finish saw Konosuke Takeshita go to interfere but the referee stopped him, allowing ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli the chance to attack Page. Uno then pinned Page for the win. After the match, The Elite was in trouble until Kenny Omega rushed the ring with a steel chair, then he stood guard to make sure The Bucks and Hangman were OK. The taping appeared to end here with Omega standing by with the chair, but he then provoked Castagnoli into coming back in for a fight. The Bucks immediately met Castagnoli with superkicks. The Elite teamed up on Castagnoli until he managed to retreat

