The viewership numbers are in for the January 5th edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 2,465,000 average viewers, a huge increase from the December 29th “Best Of” episode that had 1,355,000 viewers. It scored a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was up 139% from the previous Friday’s 0.28. Again, that number was so low because it was a “Best Of” rerun.

SmackDown featured a huge matchup between AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton to determine a new #1 contender for Roman Reigns. That match ended up being a no-contest, with all three challengers now facing the Tribal Chief for the title at the Rumble. The blue-brand also saw Kevin Owens win the U.S. title tournament over Santos Escobar.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to give you weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.