– On tap for tonight’s WWE Main Event taping at the WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” RAW taping at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. tonight are Apollo Crews vs. Myles Borne and Von Wagner vs. Joe Coffey.

– Serving as the referee for tonight’s WWE RAW main event will be Chad Patton.

– Alpha Academy and Tommaso Ciampa are at the show in addition to the complete WWE RAW match and segment listing we posted earlier.

– Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Tegan Nox & Natalya vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter is scheduled in a women’s tag-team title eliminator for tonight.

– NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria is reportedly backstage at the show tonight.

– Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre will end up being selected as the competitors representing each team in the Men’s WarGames advantage match on tonight’s RAW.

– The main event is scheduled for two segments. Every other match outside of the women’s tag bout is scheduled for two segments as well.

