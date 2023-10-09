Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Jade Cargill and Cody Rhodes. Here are the highlights:

On Jade Cargill:

“Let’s go. The world is waiting. The world is waiting on Jade Cargill. You’re a star when you. When you come with that name, get there before you do. I’ve always said that if they get there before you do. Oh, they know you. And trust me, they know Jade Cargill. She’s a bona fide future superstar. And I can’t wait, man.”

On WWE not making Cody Rhodes a top champion yet:

“I try not to read into the story as far as him being champ. I feel like that’s going to happen. If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen. If it’s not going to happen, it’s not going to happen. But just thinking about it and thinking about it, it’s like that kid at Christmas time. You just want it to get there. You just want Christmas to get there and then when Christmas gets there. So, with that quick, am I right or wrong? I swear I used to hate being a kid waiting on Christmas to get there all night. Then to get there and you get your presents open, you know? Damn it, it’s over. Gone. It’s gone. So just like that. Enjoy the ride. Enjoy it. Cody Coming out and having angles with other guys and then when he finally cashes in, it would be a great night. But we just can’t think about it like it’s Christmas.”

