Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about CM Punk’s past issues with Colt Cabana, a reported incident with Punk and William Regal, and more. Here are the highlights:

On CM Punk bringing up Colt Cabana’s mom during the All Out 2022 press conference:

“I would almost be willing to say that Punk has met [Cabana’s mother]. Coke and a smile. Yes, they may have broken bread. He may have sat in the house and made small talk, whatever. You know what I mean? Right. So, to have a problem with Cabana and bringing his mom up by name. It’s a no-no. It just goes to show you that’s a classless move. It was just a low blow. I mean, because the thing is. Punk, he’s a rich guy. He’s got a lot of money and got money. Cabana is a guy who’s there again. He may have been living with his mom. He’s not a guy that’s a rich guy. He hasn’t had the breaks that Punk has had in his business. He hasn’t. You know what I mean? So, to belittle him and try throwing it in his face, just go. It was a classless move. And people can say what they want, but you aren’t going to hear me talking about somebody’s mama, especially if I met him.”

On the report about issues between William Regal and CM Punk:

“William Regal, these days, he’s not that guy that he was coming up in WCW and his early days in WWF. WWE. No, he’s not that same guy. William Regal has gone through many ups and downs, lost his spot in WWE, and then found a spot in. I don’t think William Regal went over there to do anything other than help those guys wherever he could just because of his knowledge of the business. I don’t think he went there to rain on Punk’s parade or anything. WWE is thinking about that when many guys have come over from WWE to do all of those guys get that same treatment. That’s the question. That’s why I was one of the only ones that made it out of WCW because I knew how to work the game. I knew how to go in and play the system. And it’s not kissing No. Behind or anything like that by any means. No. It’s about coming in and knowing how to strategically make your play to the top, baby.”

