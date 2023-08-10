WWE sources continue to report that we are getting closer to the return of Bray Wyatt, and word now is that he has been recovering from a significant illness.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Wyatt is finally getting “closer” to being medically cleared to compete. Wyatt has fought an illness that sources would not disclose, but word now is that the illness Wyatt was battling was both career-threatening and life-threatening, but Wyatt has significantly improved.

It’s been reported that Wyatt and WWE officials have worked closely on taking extra precautions to make sure that Wyatt’s long-term health is accounted for. Sources close to Wyatt say he’s getting closer to being cleared, and there have been some creative ideas pitched. It was indicated by one source that some ideas were mentioned for a potential September return, but that means nothing if he doesn’t get the clearance from doctors.

It was reported in late July that Wyatt’s return was “very near” and that a return feud had been suggested and approved by everyone involved. The return had been discussed for SummerSlam but that obviously did not happen. It was also revealed that WWE had plans for different versions of The Wyatt Family, as noted at this link.

As we’ve noted, Wyatt was originally scheduled to wrestle Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 but the match was nixed due to what was reported to be Wyatt dealing with some sort of illness or physical issue. Wyatt was not regularly attending WWE TV tapings at that point, and has not appeared since the February 27 RAW, where he was featured in a pre-taped segment. By mid-May, Wyatt’s future was still up in the air but it was confirmed that he was still under contract, as was Uncle Howdy (aka Bo Dallas), but Wyatt was not being listed internally on the WWE roster in any fashion. It was also reported in mid-May that Wyatt was not medically cleared to compete, but he remained hopeful and wanted to return. Another update described Wyatt’s situation as being “up to management and him.”

