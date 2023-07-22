The WWE return of Bray Wyatt is said to be “very near.”

A new report from insider Better Wrestling Experience notes that Wyatt has been around a few times since exiting the storylines while on The Road to WrestleMania 39, and that he does have plans there for his return.

It was noted that a return feud was suggested and has been approved by everyone involved. It was said that the return is now just a call of “when,” but it has been discussed for WWE SummerSlam next month. The report teased that fans should “keep an eye on” one of WWE’s three main events for that night.

It was reported this past week how SummerSlam will see WWE apparently go back to using the “Triple Main Event” billing for a Premium Live Event. Those three main events booked for Saturday, August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit are Finn Balor vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III with a stipulation to be announced, and Tribal Combat with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title and his Tribal Chiefdom against Jey Uso. The report could indicate that Wyatt is set to feud with one of these six Superstars.

As we’ve noted, Wyatt was originally scheduled to wrestle Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 but the match was nixed due to what was reported to be Wyatt dealing with some sort of illness or physical issue. Wyatt was not regularly attending WWE TV tapings at that point, and has not appeared since the February 27 RAW, where he was featured in a pre-taped segment. By mid-May, Wyatt’s future was still up in the air but it was confirmed that he was still under contract, but was not being listed internally on the WWE roster in any fashion. It was also reported in mid-May that Wyatt was not medically cleared to compete, but he remained hopeful and wanted to return. Another update described Wyatt’s situation as being “up to management and him.”

Uncle Howdy was also pulled from the WWE storylines when Wyatt vs. Lashley was nixed. Howdy has not been used since then, but it was confirmed that Bo Dallas is still with the company. It remains to be seen if Howdy will be brought back but it seems likely.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.