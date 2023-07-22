AEW superstar and former women’s champion Britt Baker recently spoke with Cam Heyward on Not Just Football, where the DMD discussed a wide range of topics including her thoughts on the company’s newest program, Collision. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How Collision provides the roster with more opportunities:

It’s awesome because it gives more people TV time. We have such a huge roster and we have the best wrestlers in the world, but there are like 20 of them, there are so many. It’s great to give people a split and more TV time. For us, we’re still getting used to it because we don’t know what show we’re going to be on yet.

Says AEW has only been around four years and they already have three programs:

It’s not like a hard brand split. It’s not like a Raw and SmackDown thing yet. I don’t know what the plan for that is going to be in the future, but it’s awesome because we’ve only been on TV for three or four years now and we already have three TV shows. The network wanted another show.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)