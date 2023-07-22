WWE superstar and current world champion Seth Rollins recently appeared on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE program to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his theme song and when the decision was made for the “WOAHs” to be added. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How Vince McMahon wasn’t into the WOAHs and had a few removed:

I debuted the song at WrestleMania in 2021, we only had half capacity, ‘we’re back but we’re not back.’ When I was putting the song together, I had a vision for what I wanted people to do. When we first put the song out, Vince McMahon was hearing it for the first or second time, and he took a set of the ‘woahs’ out. He didn’t get the woahs. ‘Ah, that’s not Seth Freakin’ Rollins.’ ‘I’m telling you.’ ‘No, just trust me.’ ‘Alright, fine, I’ll trust you.’ He took the woahs out and in the back of my mind I’m like, ‘You just wait.’ They never went back in. The version you hear now is still the Vince version, but there are enough of the woahs that it caught on.

When people started to cheer him and the WOAHs really caught on:

When I was a heel, no one was singing my song, they didn’t care. It wasn’t until August that we were in front of people. Fast-forwarded to 2022, I’m a heel for most of 2022, worked with Edge, invaded his home and did all this bad stuff. Eventually, I end up working with Matt Riddle, and there is this episode of Raw we did and at the end of the show, Riddle has this match, I come out and I stomp this man’s head into steel steps. Normally, as a bad guy, this elicits a chorus of boos, but I stomp his head into steps and I turn around expecting boos, the crowd is singing the song in the Garden [Madison Square Garden]. ‘Okay, I think this is a thing now. This is going to be a thing.’ Sure enough, little by little, it picked up and turned into it’s own animal,”

