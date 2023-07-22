Several changes were made to last night’s WWE SmackDown due to COVID-19 concerns. PW Insider has released some notes regarding what was originally planned for the show.

-The Santos Escobar vs. Austin Theory and Dominik Mysterio vs. Butch matches were always planned for the show, and were given extra time due to the changes that were made.

-One segment that was dropped was the planned announcement for Asuka’s SummerSlam opponents. This would have featured Asuka, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Adam Pearce. Reports are that it was pulled late in the day before the show aired.

-Only one match was dropped and that was a bout between IYO Sky and Zelina Vega. Vega would be replaced by Charlotte to set up the women’s championship match. Vega still remained backstage at the taping.

-Rick Boogs vs. Odyssey Jones was removed as well. The match would have taken place before the SmackDown tapings.

