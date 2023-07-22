Eric Young is back in IMPACT Wrestling.

The former world champion returned at Slammiversary last weekend and will be a regular member of the roster going forward. This surprised some fans as Young was killed off from IMPACT when he departed the company several months ago. In a new interview on the Under The Ring podcast, Young says that him being killed will be addressed.

We’re definitely going to address how I left IMPACT a couple of months ago, for sure, that will be definitely addressed. Some really cool ideas and some really cool stuff floating around. Obviously, to put a button on that story and move on to whatever’s next is exciting. I love how we did it, and IMPACT gives you that ability to tell a different kind of story.

Speaking on the angle, Young said it was one of his favorite things he’s ever filmed in his career.

Those jailhouse/interrogation room vignettes that Eric Tompkins and the production crew at IMPACT Wrestling, David Sahadi, it’s an army of people behind the scenes. Obviously, I’m a huge part of it, too. I think that those are some of my favorite things I’ve ever done in my wrestling career. Very cinematic and very well shot, and very well put together. The story itself was top-of-the-line.

In a separate interview, Young spoke about his decision to depart WWE and return to IMPACT. You can read about that here.

