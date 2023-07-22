The fast national numbers are in for the July 21st episode of WWE SmackDown, which aired on FS1 instead of its normal spot on FOX.

According to Sports TV Ratings, the episode drew 1.182 million viewers overnight, which is the highest reported viewership ever for SmackDown on FS1. It also did well in the 18-49 demographic by drawing 448,000 viewers.

The blue-brand featured Jey Uso and Roman Reigns having a contract signing, Dominik Mysterio defending the NXT North American Championship against Butch, Rey Mysterio winning the U.S. title invitational and more.

Full ratings will be out next week. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on when they drop.