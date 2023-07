AEW will be in Trenton, New Jersey for this evening’s edition of Collision. However, there is an update regarding the taping schedule for the show.

According to PW Insider, ROH will be taping two hours of content before Collision goes on the air. Typically ROH tapes before and after an AEW event, but this new method will see them tape just before and nothing after. It is not known if this will be the norm after tonight.

