AEW has announced an updated lineup for tomorrow’s edition of Collision on TNT. Check out the card below.

-The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. House of Black for the AEW Trios Championship

-Action Andretti & Darius Martin vs. Bullet Club Gold

-Skye Blue vs. Leyla Hirsch

-We’ll hear from the AEW tag team champions FTR

-Aftermath of the Owen Hart finals