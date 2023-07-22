Kris Statlander is still your AEW TBS Champion.

Statlander defeated Marina Shafir in the main event of this evening’s edition of Rampage from Boston, where she picked up the win after connecting with her signature Big Bang Theory finisher. This marks Statlander’s seventh successful defense of the title after winning it from Jade Cargill at Double or Nothing back in May.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Friday Night Fever on Friday Night #AEWRampage! Kris Statlander retains her TBS Championship and picks up another win! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@callmekrisstat pic.twitter.com/I2WjFakUvN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 22, 2023

