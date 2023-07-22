Tribal Combat is now official for WWE SummerSlam.

Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 closed with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns facing off with Jey Uso to discuss the SummerSlam Rules of Engagement for their upcoming match, and a contract signing to make it official. However, Jey ended up tearing the contract as the elders want them to engage in Tribal Combat. Instead of making it official by signing the contract, they sealed the deal with a traditional handshake.

WWE has confirmed that Tribal Combat will see Reigns defend his title, but his Tribal Chiefdom will also be on the line that night, which is represented by the red lei in the video seen below.

The 2023 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Below is the current announced card along with possible matches:

Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and Tribal Chief Status

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

PLANNED OR RUMORED MATCHES BUT NOT OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED:

WWE Women’s World Title Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Invitational Winner (Santos Escobar or WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio) vs. Austin Theory (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (c)

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

