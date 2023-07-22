Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday’s show at the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida:

* Ikemen Jiro defeated Javier Bernal

* Ivy Nile defeated Karmen Petrovic. After the match, Joe Gacy comes out to try and recruit Nile into The Schism but she turns him down. Gacy goes on ranting for a promo until Big Boa came out to interrupt, setting the next match up

* Joe Gacy defeated Big Boa

* Oro Mensah defeated Dante Chen. Mensah won thanks to interference by Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

* Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice defeated Tatum Paxley and Izzy Dame

* Brooks Jensen defeated Charlie Dempsey

* Scrypts, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeated Axiom, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer retained over Eddy Thorpe. Match of the night

* Bron Breakker and Cora Jade defeated Duke Hudson and Thea Hail. Fun main event with some drama, Hail forced Jade to submit for the win

