Athena is still your ROH Women’s Champion.
The Fallen Goddess defeated Willow Nightingale at this evening’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in New Jersey in what was a historic matchup. The duo became the first women to ever headline a ROH pay-per-view event in the company’s 21-year history. Athena picked up the win after Willow passed out from the crossface. This marks her 12th successful defense of the title, a reign that began 224 days ago.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
Full results to Death Before Dishonor can be found here.