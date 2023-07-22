Athena is still your ROH Women’s Champion.

The Fallen Goddess defeated Willow Nightingale at this evening’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in New Jersey in what was a historic matchup. The duo became the first women to ever headline a ROH pay-per-view event in the company’s 21-year history. Athena picked up the win after Willow passed out from the crossface. This marks her 12th successful defense of the title, a reign that began 224 days ago.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Full results to Death Before Dishonor can be found here.