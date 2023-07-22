Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Boston featured the annual Royal Rampage matchup, a multi-man battle royal with the winner going on to challenge Luchasaurus for the TNT Championship at the September 3rd ALL OUT pay-per-view.

Darby Allin emerged from the matchup victorious after last eliminating Swerve Strickland. The two went back and forth on the apron before Allin finally took Swerve out with a suicide dive. He will now have a chance to become a three-time TNT Champion when he faces off with Luchasaurus at ALL OUT. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

The first two entrants of the #RoyalRamage, Swerve Strickland and Darby Allin, are the last two men standing! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@DarbyAllin | @SwerveConfident pic.twitter.com/YYiVsk62VS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 22, 2023

Darby Allin just eliminated Swerve Strickland and won the #RoyalRampage! He will now face the TNT Champion at #AEW All Out on September 3rd! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@DarbyAllin pic.twitter.com/Z0wRCYZwWj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 22, 2023

