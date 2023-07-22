Claudio Castagnoli is still your ROH World Champion.
The Swiss-Superman defeated PAC at this evening’s edition of Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in New Jersey. The BASTARD had the match won with the Brutalizer submission but a distraction from Wheeler Yuta allowed the champ to hit the Ricola bomb for the win. This marks his ninth successful defense of the world title since winning it from Chris Jericho at Final Battle. He will now surpass 224 days as champion.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
The STRENGTH of the Champ!
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 22, 2023
Giant Swing with bad intentions!
The Bastard PAC in flight!
BRAINBUSTER from the TOP by The Bastard!
PAC has just been tossed into the tables by the Champ Claudio Castagnoli!
Extreme counter by PAC!
Full results to Death Before Dishonor can be found here.