Katsuyori Shibata is still your ROH Pure Champion.

The Japanese legend defeated Daniel Garcia at this evening’s Death Before Dishonor PPV in a Pure Rules match. Shibata trapped Garcia in a rear-naked choke, then hit his signature PK to pick up the pinfall victory. This marks Shibata’s fourth successful title defense of the Pure Championship after winning it at Supercard of Honor. He will now surpass 113 days as champion.

