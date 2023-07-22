A new report has surfaced confirming contract details for AEW star Zack Clayton.

According to Fightful Select, Clayton has signed a full-time, Tier 1, deal with the company. He had announced back in November that a deal had been inked but it was unknown for how long and whether it was only for a select amount of time.

Clayton had mainly competed on AEW’s now deceased Youtube series Dark. He did challenge HOOK for the FTW Championship back in 2022 on AEW Rampage, and has mainly been competing in Ring of Honor alongside Cole Karter.