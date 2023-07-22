EJ Nduka gets his name trademarked with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The former MLW star and current AEW talent registered for his ring name on July 17th under a company called Jireh Seven LLC, who has helped other wrestlers control their IP with more established promotions. Other names include Sammy Guevara, Jordan Devlin, and NWA President Billy Corgan. Full details can be found below.