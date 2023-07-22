Samoa Joe reflects on a time when he was doing commentary during his WWE run.

The King of Television spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Under The Ring, where he recalled enjoying his time as a broadcaster, especially since it was not a field he was trained in.

I am not a traditionally trained broadcaster, so it was just a lot of listening, on-the-job training, kind of figuring out the lay of the land and how things go. You don’t get much time to do that, especially in WWE. But luckily we had that opportunity and it was fun, it was fun while I did it.

Joe adds that being able to be involved with the storytelling portions of his colleagues made him very happy and that he has nothing but good memories of the experience.

To be able to be part of the storytelling for a lot of your contemporaries, who you respect greatly and you want to see them do well. It was a really fun opportunity and I enjoyed it.

When asked about a potential return to commentary Joe says that he has stopped trying to predict what can happen in his career.

I’ve stopped trying to predict my future as it’s gone so chaotic and crazy. I am just kind of riding the wave.

Joe defeated Dalton Castle on last night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view to retain the ROH Television Championship. His reign is approaching 500 days.

