Samoa Joe is still your ROH Television Champion.
The King of Television defeated Dalton Castle at this evening’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in New Jersey. Joe picked up the victory after hitting Castle with a low-blow and trapping him in the Coquina Clutch. This marks Joe’s 13th successful defense of the title since winning it from Minoru Suzuki back in April of 2022. His reign will now surpass 465 days.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
The Boys playing a supportive role thus far in this match.
Order #ROHDBD NOW!
WatchROH ▶️ https://t.co/N8Cs0glVNY
Bleacher Report 🔗 https://t.co/qF1Jcpxe8K
▶️ https://t.co/pOWn23KxOe@theDALTONcastle | @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/wchGvR0Wgw
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 22, 2023
Dalton Castle is starting to get some momentum!
Order #ROHDBD NOW!
WatchROH ▶️ https://t.co/N8Cs0glVNY
Bleacher Report 🔗 https://t.co/qF1Jcpxe8K
▶️ https://t.co/pOWn23KxOe@theDALTONcastle | @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/JWvJq68sF1
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 22, 2023
"Fix this" – Samoa Joe screaming to Stokely Hathaway
Order #ROHDBD NOW!
WatchROH ▶️ https://t.co/N8Cs0glVNY
Bleacher Report 🔗 https://t.co/qF1Jcpxe8K
▶️ https://t.co/pOWn23KxOe@theDALTONcastle | @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/LwVXMIKMdi
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 22, 2023
Full results to Death Before Dishonor can be found here.