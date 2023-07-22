Samoa Joe is still your ROH Television Champion.

The King of Television defeated Dalton Castle at this evening’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in New Jersey. Joe picked up the victory after hitting Castle with a low-blow and trapping him in the Coquina Clutch. This marks Joe’s 13th successful defense of the title since winning it from Minoru Suzuki back in April of 2022. His reign will now surpass 465 days.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Full results to Death Before Dishonor can be found here.