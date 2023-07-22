Aussie Open are your new ROH Tag Team Champions.
Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher defeated the Best Friends, The Kingdom and the Lucha Bros in a Four-Way tag contest on this evening’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. Aussie Open scored the winning pinfall on Trent after they hit their finishing maneuver. This ends the Lucha Bros 113 day reign as champions.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
