The Mogul Embassy are still your ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

The trio (Brian Cage, Gates of Agony) defeated Master Wato, Leon Ruffin, and Ryusuke Taguchi at this evening’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view in New Jersey. Wato, Taguchi, and Ruffin put up a good fight, but were no match for the strength and size of the champs. This marks the Mogul Embassy’s fifth successful title defense. They will now surpass 224 days as champions.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

